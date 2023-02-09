Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Costamare were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Costamare Price Performance

Costamare Dividend Announcement

NYSE CMRE opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.