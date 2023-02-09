Creative Planning Acquires 25,806 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 985.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,286,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,167,844 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

