Creative Planning Acquires 7,045 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.41.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

