Creative Planning Acquires 7,459 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

