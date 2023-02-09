Creative Planning Acquires New Holdings in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,116 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE NRGV opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,302,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

See Also

