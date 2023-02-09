Creative Planning Acquires New Shares in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCLI shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

