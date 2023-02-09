Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecopetrol from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 0.9 %

EC opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.14). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

