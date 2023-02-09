Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 10,682 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 1.5 %

BCSF stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

