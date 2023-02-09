Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 17,292 Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.9% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 932,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 340.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 684,819 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORAN opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

