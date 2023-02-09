Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Creative Planning grew its position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 29.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $316.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $420.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UP. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

