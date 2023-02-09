Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Grifols were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.20) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.60) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

