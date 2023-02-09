Creative Planning Buys 31,730 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 693,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 112,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 695,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.56. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

