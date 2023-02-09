Creative Planning Buys 4,440 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 455,029 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 427,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.