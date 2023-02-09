Creative Planning Buys Shares of 10,082 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PFD opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

