Creative Planning Buys Shares of 10,225 Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Wallbox Profile

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

