Creative Planning Buys Shares of 21,766 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 316.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 356,293 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.0% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $745.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.86. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 52.73% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.