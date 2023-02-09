Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,521 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

