Creative Planning Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Creative Planning raised its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

