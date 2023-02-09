Creative Planning Has $113,000 Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 341,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 136,929 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQX opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.39.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

