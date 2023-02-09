Creative Planning Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 823.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invesco Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.