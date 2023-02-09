Creative Planning Has $32,000 Position in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.14% of Better Choice worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTTR. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 187,997 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dawson James reduced their price objective on shares of Better Choice from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Better Choice Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BTTR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Better Choice Company Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 35.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Better Choice Profile

(Get Rating)

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.