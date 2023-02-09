Creative Planning Has $37,000 Stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 9,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 499,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 366.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,574 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $535.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.06.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 885,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 885,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Further Reading

