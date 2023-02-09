Creative Planning Has $87,000 Holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.29% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. Analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

