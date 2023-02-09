Creative Planning Increases Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Grab were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.