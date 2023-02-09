Creative Planning Invests $81,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,618 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archrock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 689,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 243,466 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.77%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.