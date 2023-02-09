Creative Planning Invests $81,000 in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.6% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,220,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 592,841 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.70. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

