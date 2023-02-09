Creative Planning Invests $93,000 in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 96.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 185.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 135,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

