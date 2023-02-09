Creative Planning Makes New $102,000 Investment in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,994,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 929,800 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,233,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 337,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano Stock Down 0.6 %

Suzano Announces Dividend

SUZ stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is 49.42%.

Suzano Profile

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.