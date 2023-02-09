Creative Planning Makes New $143,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

