Creative Planning Makes New $154,000 Investment in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSO. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.36) to GBX 1,140 ($13.70) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.42) in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.43.

PSO opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Pearson plc has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

