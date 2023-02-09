Creative Planning Makes New $39,000 Investment in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

