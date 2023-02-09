Creative Planning Makes New $59,000 Investment in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Creative Planning bought a new position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

