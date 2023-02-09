Creative Planning Makes New $63,000 Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 224.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,165,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 48.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 72,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

