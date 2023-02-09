Creative Planning Makes New $84,000 Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 853,334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.47 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

