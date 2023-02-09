Creative Planning Makes New $90,000 Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TME opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

