Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $654.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHS. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

