Creative Planning Makes New Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of PMT opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.