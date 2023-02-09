Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 46,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,615,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 827,090 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,042,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after buying an additional 311,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Velo3D news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $84,036.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,975,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,986,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO William D. Mccombe sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $37,766.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $84,036.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,975,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,986,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,283 shares of company stock valued at $154,729 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLD opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 3.16. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Velo3D had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

