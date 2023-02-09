Creative Planning Purchases New Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.