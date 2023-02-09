Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,953,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 206,270 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 571,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111,158 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 332,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 113,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 285,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 47,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $25.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.