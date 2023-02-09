Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 10,000 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $469.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

