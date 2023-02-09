Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 12,694 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in Gold Fields by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gold Fields Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

