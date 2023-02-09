Creative Planning Sells 10,334 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 189.59 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

