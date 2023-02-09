Creative Planning Sells 20,000 Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charge Enterprises were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of CRGE opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $185.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRGE shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Charge Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises, Inc is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure, and charging. Charge Enterprises does the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement. It operates through two distinct divisions: Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s), and Charge Infrastructure, which includes portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.