Creative Planning Sells 52,014 Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,014 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.15% of Sunworks worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 33.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 189,199 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 16.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. Sunworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Sunworks Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

