Creative Planning Sells 6,326 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.37. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

