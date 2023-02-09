Creative Planning Sells 8,424 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,764,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in fuboTV by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 321,419 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in fuboTV by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,656,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 399,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

fuboTV Stock Down 8.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $486.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

