Creative Planning Takes $120,000 Position in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Creative Planning owned 0.60% of EBET as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EBET by 3,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 101,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EBET during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EBET during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EBET by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EBET by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBET stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. EBET, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

