Creative Planning Takes $50,000 Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,042,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,994,000 after purchasing an additional 734,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 28.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,564 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Gerdau by 38.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,243,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 901,171 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Gerdau by 852.7% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gerdau by 705.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,672 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

