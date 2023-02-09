Creative Planning Takes $64,000 Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,458.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 119.35%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

